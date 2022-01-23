Traffic
Several vehicles involved in pileup crash on I-75

Toledo Police respond to multi-vehicle on SB I-75
Toledo Police respond to multi-vehicle on SB I-75(ODOT OHGO)
By WTVG Staff and McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Toledo Sunday morning.

Officers responded about 10 a.m. to the area of SB I-75 near East Alexis Road.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO cam showed about a dozen vehicles on the side of the highway at 10:16 a.m.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, no injuries were reported.

