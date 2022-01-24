1 hurt in Toledo house fire, Red Cross assisting residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person was hospitalized Sunday morning after a house fire in Toledo, firefighters said.

Crews were at the scene on Glenwood for hours fighting the fire. The condition of the person who was hurt wasn’t immediately available.

The American Red Cross also responded to help the people who lived in the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.