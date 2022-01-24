Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

1 hurt in Toledo house fire, Red Cross assisting residents

A person was hospitalized Sunday morning after a house fire on Glenwood in Toledo, firefighters...
A person was hospitalized Sunday morning after a house fire on Glenwood in Toledo, firefighters said.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person was hospitalized Sunday morning after a house fire in Toledo, firefighters said.

Crews were at the scene on Glenwood for hours fighting the fire. The condition of the person who was hurt wasn’t immediately available.

The American Red Cross also responded to help the people who lived in the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Event attendees shovel a pile of dirt, on the facility site.
What’s happening with the Wood County Peloton plant?
Toledo Police respond to multi-vehicle on SB I-75
Several vehicles involved in pileup crash on I-75
Police respond to shooting at Arbor Landing Apartments in Toledo.
Police respond to shooting at Toledo apartment complex
An 8-year-old boy was struck by a car in the parking lot of the Rosary Cathedral.
Police identify priest as suspect in child hit-and-run

Latest News

Max Titkemeier, 9, of Toledo, set up a hot cocoa stand outside his home on Saturday, January...
Local boy sells hot chocolate to raise money for dog shelter, Toledo Police
Toledo Police respond to multi-vehicle on SB I-75
Several vehicles involved in pileup crash on I-75
Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Police respond to shooting at Arbor Landing Apartments in Toledo.
Police respond to shooting at Toledo apartment complex