109 Ohio law enforcement agencies awarded grants for body-worn cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 100 law enforcement offices throughout the state of Ohio will be receiving grant money to purchase body-worn cameras. That list includes more than a dozen agencies in Northwest Ohio, several of which do not currently have a body-worn camera program.

The grants come from a newly created program created as a part of the state’s 2022 budget. Those departments that already have a body-worn camera program will use the funds to upgrade their existing technology.

“Body cameras have quickly become a necessary tool for modern policing,” said Governor DeWine. “With these grants, more than four dozen law enforcement agencies that have never had body cameras before will be able to invest in this technology to help protect their officers and offer transparency to the public.”

The local agencies receiving funds from the program include: Defiance Police Department, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Monroeville Police, Norwalk Police Department, Sylvania Township Police, Whitehouse Police Department, City of Sylvania Police, Toledo Police Department, Oak Harbor Police Department, Carroll Township Police Department, Bowling Green Police Division, Bowling Green State University, Upper Sandusky Police Department.

Body-worn cameras are not required for law enforcement in the state of Ohio. According to the governor’s office, many agencies have not provided them to officers due to equipment and video storage costs.

You can see the entire list of agencies and the amounts awarded here.

