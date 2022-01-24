Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

1/23: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

More accumulating snow on the way for Monday, then very cold midweek.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Skies clearing, allowing temps to dip into the low teens. Wind chills overnight down near zero. MONDAY: More snow arriving mid to late morning on Monday and continuing into the afternoon. Another 1-3″ of accumulation likely with highs in the upper 20s. MONDAY NIGHT: Snow and flurries will gradually taper off, otherwise cold with wind chills dipping below zero. TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-20s. A few passing snow showers and flurries will be possible during the afternoon and evening. WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine but cold with highs in the upper teens. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs around 30. Some light snow will be possible from later in the day Thursday through Friday morning. FRIDAY: Otherwise partly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Event attendees shovel a pile of dirt, on the facility site.
What’s happening with the Wood County Peloton plant?
Toledo Police respond to multi-vehicle on SB I-75
Several vehicles involved in pileup crash on I-75
Police respond to shooting at Arbor Landing Apartments in Toledo.
Police respond to shooting at Toledo apartment complex
An 8-year-old boy was struck by a car in the parking lot of the Rosary Cathedral.
Police identify priest as suspect in child hit-and-run

Latest News

1/23: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
1/23: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Jan 23, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Jan 23, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Jan 23, 2022: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Jan 23, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
1/22: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
1/22: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast