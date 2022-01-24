1/23: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Skies clearing, allowing temps to dip into the low teens. Wind chills overnight down near zero. MONDAY: More snow arriving mid to late morning on Monday and continuing into the afternoon. Another 1-3″ of accumulation likely with highs in the upper 20s. MONDAY NIGHT: Snow and flurries will gradually taper off, otherwise cold with wind chills dipping below zero. TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-20s. A few passing snow showers and flurries will be possible during the afternoon and evening. WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine but cold with highs in the upper teens. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs around 30. Some light snow will be possible from later in the day Thursday through Friday morning. FRIDAY: Otherwise partly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.

