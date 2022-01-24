1/24: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

The snow keeps piling on, with a total of 1″ to 3″ (higher north) on top of what already fell Sunday. Give yourself extra time driving wherever you need to today. That snow should clear east through the evening commute, with bitter cold rushing in for the rest of the week (statistically, the coldest week of the year) -- with windchills down to -20F Wednesday morning!

