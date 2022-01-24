Traffic
1/24: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Snow moves east through evening; bitter cold rest of the week
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The snow keeps piling on, with a total of 1″ to 3″ (higher north) on top of what already fell Sunday. Give yourself extra time driving wherever you need to today. That snow should clear east through the evening commute, with bitter cold rushing in for the rest of the week (statistically, the coldest week of the year) -- with windchills down to -20F Wednesday morning!

