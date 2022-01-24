Traffic
1/24/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

FRIGID WEATHER ON THE WAY
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, very cold, lows near 5 degrees, wind chills below zero. TUESDAY: Becoming cloudy, chance of snow showers in the afternoon and evening, up to 1/2″ of snow possible, highs near 20 with wind chills in the single digits. WEDESDAY: AM temps and wind chills below zero, then mostly sunny with highs in the mid teens.

