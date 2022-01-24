Caring for livestock in the cold

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - This cold weather is tough on a lot of us and many animals too. Of course, you need to make sure your pets are inside when it’s like this, but what about livestock?

There are hundreds of animals at 3N Livestock in Monclova. When the temperatures start to drop, it means around-the-clock work for the family.

“We are not a commercial operation. We are a small family farm,” says Nick Barney, a third-generation farmer. “We grow our own feed for the pigs and cattle. We do it all right here.”

The farm is home to a small herd of cattle and hundreds of pigs. The barns where the piglets are born are heated, and so are all the water sources on the farm. Animals living in barns that aren’t heated are bedded in straw. “As long as we can keep the bedding dry and the animals comfortable, they nestle right down in there and are happy.”

Barney says while he keeps his animals inside this time of year, when it comes to cattle, they’re built to weather the elements. “In these cold temperatures, if you see snow on their backs, that means their body is doing its job. They actually thrive in colder weather.”

Keeping things dry and proper air circulation are also big concerns this time of year. “You want fresh air and a mix of warm fresh air with that. Ventilation is our biggest battle in the winter.”

Making sure the animals are all comfortable is a 24-7 job. The cold and all the babies arriving this time of year make for some long nights. Barney says he and his family can’t imagine doing anything else. “I spend a lot of nights sleeping in my chair because I have to get to the barns quickly. Your brain never really shuts off, but if you love what you do, you really never work a day in your life.”

A little more on cattle and the cold. As you just heard, they don’t mind the snow and cold. Cattle actually prefer cold weather to hot. A cow’s average body temperature is about 102 degrees. Their thick skin and hair act as natural insulators.

