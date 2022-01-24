Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend.

The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime.

The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield against the NFL’s top-ranked but exhausted defense, and right into their fourth straight AFC title game. They’ll play the Bengals next Sunday night for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes finished with 378 yards passing and three touchdowns, including a 64-yarder to Tyreek Hill during the thrilling final minutes of regulation. The Chiefs ended the Bills’ season inside Arrowhead Stadium for the second straight year.

Josh Allen did everything in his power to prevent it. He threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis with 1:54 left in the regulation, then another to Davis — his playoff-record fourth TD catch — with 13 seconds remaining.

Yet that was enough time for the Chiefs to set up Butker’s tying kick.

Allen finished with 329 yards passing, and Davis with eight catches for 201 yards, in a loss even more devastating than their defeat to Kansas City in last year’s AFC title game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Event attendees shovel a pile of dirt, on the facility site.
What’s happening with the Wood County Peloton plant?
Toledo Police respond to multi-vehicle on SB I-75
Several vehicles involved in pileup crash on I-75
Police respond to shooting at Arbor Landing Apartments in Toledo.
Police respond to shooting at Toledo apartment complex
An 8-year-old boy was struck by a car in the parking lot of the Rosary Cathedral.
Police identify priest as suspect in child hit-and-run

Latest News

Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23,...
4 killed, 1 hurt in ‘ambush’ shooting at house party near LA
Generic graphic of police lights
Seneca Co. Deputies arrest Perrysburg man after responding to call of person acting erratic, shooting gun
A person was hospitalized Sunday morning after a house fire on Glenwood in Toledo, firefighters...
1 hurt in Toledo house fire, Red Cross assisting residents
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure