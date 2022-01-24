Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Seneca Co. Deputies arrest Perrysburg man after responding to call of person acting erratic, shooting gun

Generic graphic of police lights
Generic graphic of police lights(Storyblocks.com)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg man faces several charges after Seneca Counties arrested him while they responded to a call of someone acting erratic with a gun and firing off rounds early Sunday.

The 911 call came in around 1:16 a.m. Sunday at 12400 West Axline Street, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Deputies arrested Marcus E. Hartfield, 42, of Perrysburg, after getting a search warrant and finding guns, ammunition, money and drugs inside the house. He faces drug and gun charges along with a child endangerment charge.

*** PRESS RELEASE *** SENECA COUNTY DEPUTIES, ALONG WITH DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT IN LOUDON TOWNSHIP On...

Posted by Seneca County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 23, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Event attendees shovel a pile of dirt, on the facility site.
What’s happening with the Wood County Peloton plant?
Toledo Police respond to multi-vehicle on SB I-75
Several vehicles involved in pileup crash on I-75
Police respond to shooting at Arbor Landing Apartments in Toledo.
Police respond to shooting at Toledo apartment complex
An 8-year-old boy was struck by a car in the parking lot of the Rosary Cathedral.
Police identify priest as suspect in child hit-and-run

Latest News

A person was hospitalized Sunday morning after a house fire on Glenwood in Toledo, firefighters...
1 hurt in Toledo house fire, Red Cross assisting residents
Max Titkemeier, 9, of Toledo, set up a hot cocoa stand outside his home on Saturday, January...
Local boy sells hot chocolate to raise money for dog shelter, Toledo Police
Toledo Police respond to multi-vehicle on SB I-75
Several vehicles involved in pileup crash on I-75
Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county