Seneca Co. Deputies arrest Perrysburg man after responding to call of person acting erratic, shooting gun
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg man faces several charges after Seneca Counties arrested him while they responded to a call of someone acting erratic with a gun and firing off rounds early Sunday.
The 911 call came in around 1:16 a.m. Sunday at 12400 West Axline Street, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
Deputies arrested Marcus E. Hartfield, 42, of Perrysburg, after getting a search warrant and finding guns, ammunition, money and drugs inside the house. He faces drug and gun charges along with a child endangerment charge.
