Findlay Whirlpool facility plagued by payroll issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some employees at the Whirlpool plant in Findlay say they are having trouble getting paid for their work all because of a cyber-attack against the company that runs their timecards and pay system.

That system is called Kronos. Hackers hit it last month and the effects are still being felt

The issues Whirlpool is seeing are the same issues companies are seeing across the country because of this ransomware attack. The biggest problem is people in our community that are stuck in the middle.

“Not getting paid our hours worked like overtime, double-time, hourly rate, not being paid right,” one employee told 13abc. He did not want his identity to be released.

That employee has worked there for several years and has never seen issues like this before Since the cyber hack of Kronos some have no idea what they’ll be paid. “A lot of us are talking about what are we going to take home next week. It’s like the lottery.”

Kronos said in a statement it learned of the hack on December 11th. Since then the company says its worked to resolve the issues and says it informed over 1000 customers that they’re back online. January 28th is the target date for full restoration.

Employees tell 13abc that whirlpool Findlay is not one of the businesses fully functional.

“We go in there every day to make a dishwasher. Every two weeks pay us. You’re getting paid out in the world, the customer is coming in to buy a dishwasher, they’re paying for it. Now pay us,” that employee said.

In a statement to 13abc, a Whirlpool representative said in part: “Whirlpool Corporation swiftly enacted contingency plans so our employees could continue to receive their pay. As a result of this outage, some employees received aspects of their pay based on estimates, and we are working to resolve any necessary adjustments.”

The company says if employees have encountered issues: they should call a direct supervisor or 888-539-2372.

It’s not exactly clear when all of this will be cleared up. Everyone involved hopes it’s sooner rather than later.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.