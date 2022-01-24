January 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow returns today after 10am and will continue most of the day. 1-3″ of snow is likely across the area. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Snow is possible early tonight, then clearing will allow for the temperatures to drop into the single digits. A few PM snow showers are possible on Tuesday with less than a half inch of snow possible. Highs will be in the low 20s. The coldest air of the season arrives on Wednesday and Thursday mornings with lows below 0. Highs will be in the middle teens on Wednesday. Light snow is possible Thursday night. Highs will stay in the 20s the rest of the week.

