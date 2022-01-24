Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man shot in head, abdomen in Adrian

(Live 5/File)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - An Adrian man is in the hospital after police say he suffered two gunshot wounds very early Sunday morning. Police say the man called 9-1-1 himself to report the shooting in the 300-block of Toledo Street. Police say the man was in surgery at last update.

Adrian police say they have identified and arrested a suspect in the shooting but are withholding an identification until they are arraigned.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Toledo Police respond to multi-vehicle on SB I-75
Several vehicles involved in pileup crash on I-75
Police respond to shooting at Arbor Landing Apartments in Toledo.
Police respond to shooting at Toledo apartment complex
Generic graphic of police lights
Seneca Co. Deputies arrest Perrysburg man after responding to call of person acting erratic, shooting gun
A person was hospitalized Sunday morning after a house fire on Glenwood in Toledo, firefighters...
1 hurt in fire at home belonging to Sir Maejor Page

Latest News

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
A person was hospitalized Sunday morning after a house fire on Glenwood in Toledo, firefighters...
1 hurt in fire at home belonging to Sir Maejor Page
Generic graphic of police lights
Seneca Co. Deputies arrest Perrysburg man after responding to call of person acting erratic, shooting gun
Max Titkemeier, 9, of Toledo, set up a hot cocoa stand outside his home on Saturday, January...
Local boy sells hot chocolate to raise money for dog shelter, Toledo Police