Man shot in head, abdomen in Adrian

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - An Adrian man is in the hospital after police say he suffered two gunshot wounds very early Sunday morning. Police say the man called 9-1-1 himself to report the shooting in the 300-block of Toledo Street. Police say the man was in surgery at last update.

Adrian police say they have identified and arrested a suspect in the shooting but are withholding an identification until they are arraigned.

