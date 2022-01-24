Warrant issued for Toledo man indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A warrant has been issued for a Toledo man accused of aggravated vehicular homicide. Toledo police say Nolan Burkholder was driving drunk when he ran into a three-wheeled motorcycle killing 29-year-old Donella Crenshaw.

“My granddaughter needs to have justice,” said the victim’s grandmother Deborah Franklin.

Deborah Franklin says the man who killed her granddaughter Donella Crenshaw should turn himself in. She says it’s been a rough five months.

“She and her mother would be together every day. To see this baby have to open up one gift without her mother’s presence, it was rough,” said Franklin.

Franklin says her granddaughter was a dedicated mother and worked for the post office. The accident happened in September. Police say 27-year old Nolan Burkholder was drunk when he ran into Crenshaw and her friend Fernando Barringer. Documents obtained by 13abc reveal Burkholder allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .17 more than twice the legal limit. Investigators say they have evidence Burkholder went to at least two establishments on the night of the accident.

“When you get in the car and you drive drunk you choose to take somebody else’s life and it’s not right,” said Franklin.

13abc made several attempts to contact Burkholder with no response. He’s not the only one facing legal trouble, the man driving the motorcycle, Fernando Barringer is charged with vehicular homicide. Police say he wasn’t supposed to be driving because his license was suspended.

13abc called Barringer to get a comment, but he has not returned our call. The victim’s grandmother hopes if you know Nolan Burkholder you’ll call the police. In the meantime, she says drinking and driving is a choice. A choice that can be avoided. A charge of aggravated vehicular homicide is mandatory jail time. You can receive anywhere from 2-8 years.

