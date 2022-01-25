Traffic
1/25: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Bitter cold mornings ahead; dangerous windchill Wednesday AM
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few snow showers are possible this afternoon (dusting to 1/2″), and the coldest air of the season yet will descend upon the Midwest tomorrow morning. Windchills between -10F and -20F are likely, though more sunshine should win out during the daytime and bring us to the mid-teens. Another dusting to 1/2″ of snowfall is possible Thursday PM/Friday AM, with a slow warming trend taking hold Saturday through next midweek.

