Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

1/25/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Plan on very cold weather the next few days
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, frigid, lows just below zero with wind chills as low as -15°. WEDNESDAY: AM sun, PM clouds, very cold, highs in the teens, wind chills in the single digits. THURSDAY: AM sun, becoming cloudy, chance of late evening snow showers, after a start near zero high temperatures will rise into the mid 20s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Toledo Public Schools to close due to winter weather Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Toledo police say Nolan Burkholder was driving drunk when he ran into a three wheeled...
Warrant issued for Toledo man indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide
A person was hospitalized Sunday morning after a house fire on Glenwood in Toledo, firefighters...
1 hurt in fire at home belonging to Sir Maejor Page

Latest News

1/25/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/25/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Our coldest air of the season will be felt in full force Wednesday morning! Dan Smith explains.
1/25: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
Our coldest air of the season will be felt in full force Wednesday morning! Dan Smith explains.
1/25: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Very Cold Week
January 25th Weather Forecast