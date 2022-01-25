1/25/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, frigid, lows just below zero with wind chills as low as -15°. WEDNESDAY: AM sun, PM clouds, very cold, highs in the teens, wind chills in the single digits. THURSDAY: AM sun, becoming cloudy, chance of late evening snow showers, after a start near zero high temperatures will rise into the mid 20s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.