Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Big changes on the way for the SAT exam

The test will be changed to a digital format.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The SAT has been a part of getting into college for generations, but one of the biggest changes in history is on the way. The exam will soon be moving to a digital format.

Greg Owens is a graduate of St. John’s Jesuit and Yale University. He is the owner of STARS. His Toledo-based business helps students prepare for tests like the SAT. He also works with school districts.

“The SAT is being shortened to two hours instead of three. They are taking away the pencil and paper option. Students will bring their laptop or tablet, and if they don’t have one, it will be provided. Fewer students are taking the test, so they are trying to adapt to that.”

According to The College Board, about 1.5 Million members of the class of 2021 took the sat at least once. That’s down from 2,2 million the previous year. Owens thinks the changes are based on the bottom line and the effort to increase market share. The changes will also means changes at STARS, but Owens says plenty of things will stay the same. “We’ll make some adjustments, but the material is the material. One plus one is always two. Part of the adjustment will be getting the kids comfortable navigating the material on the computer. But the content is important, so you have to know that first and foremost.”

Whether it’s on paper or online, Owens says what happens at stars is all about helping students reach their full potential. “We are able to help hundreds of students every year. Its rewarding to get calls from parents saying their child got a full ride because of their score, or they got into their dream school because of their score.”

The SAT format change is scheduled to roll out internationally starting next year and here in the U.S. in 2024. The PSAT will also be going digital. Students will still have to take the exam at a monitored testing site or in school. To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Toledo Public Schools to close due to winter weather Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Toledo police say Nolan Burkholder was driving drunk when he ran into a three wheeled...
Warrant issued for Toledo man indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide
A person was hospitalized Sunday morning after a house fire on Glenwood in Toledo, firefighters...
1 hurt in fire at home belonging to Sir Maejor Page

Latest News

ODOT: Supplies confirm mild northwest Ohio winter
ODOT: Supplies confirm mild northwest Ohio winter
team recovery
Addiction treatment center looks to fill critical gap in treatment
The change will be made in the U.S. in 2024
Big changes on the way for the SAT exam
Families to be reunited with cremated remains found in Akron Church
Families to be reunited with cremated remains found in Akron Church