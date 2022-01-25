Big changes on the way for the SAT exam

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The SAT has been a part of getting into college for generations, but one of the biggest changes in history is on the way. The exam will soon be moving to a digital format.

Greg Owens is a graduate of St. John’s Jesuit and Yale University. He is the owner of STARS. His Toledo-based business helps students prepare for tests like the SAT. He also works with school districts.

“The SAT is being shortened to two hours instead of three. They are taking away the pencil and paper option. Students will bring their laptop or tablet, and if they don’t have one, it will be provided. Fewer students are taking the test, so they are trying to adapt to that.”

According to The College Board, about 1.5 Million members of the class of 2021 took the sat at least once. That’s down from 2,2 million the previous year. Owens thinks the changes are based on the bottom line and the effort to increase market share. The changes will also means changes at STARS, but Owens says plenty of things will stay the same. “We’ll make some adjustments, but the material is the material. One plus one is always two. Part of the adjustment will be getting the kids comfortable navigating the material on the computer. But the content is important, so you have to know that first and foremost.”

Whether it’s on paper or online, Owens says what happens at stars is all about helping students reach their full potential. “We are able to help hundreds of students every year. Its rewarding to get calls from parents saying their child got a full ride because of their score, or they got into their dream school because of their score.”

The SAT format change is scheduled to roll out internationally starting next year and here in the U.S. in 2024. The PSAT will also be going digital. Students will still have to take the exam at a monitored testing site or in school. To learn more, click here.

