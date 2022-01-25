Dine in the 419: Inside the famous Beirut!

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

The Beirut is one of the oldest and finest Mediterranean hot spots in Toledo and on this week’s Dine in the 419, Liebeb and Nas Hijar take us through some of their best dishes, including “The Beirut Best,” their various lamb dishes and how they get their filet to melt in your mouth.

“The Beirut best starts off with a USDA choice filet, diced up filet tips, sautéed with lemon juice, vegetarian ghee, salt and pepper, put some garlic and mash it up. Every order for the Beirut Best the garlic is mashed fresh,” explains Nas. “They’re so used to doing it the right way in Lebanon, everything fresh from the gardens. And you’re cooking for your familiy, so you want to impress them.”

And if you don’t like meat, have no fear. We have some vegetarian options. The sautéed mushrooms, grape leaves, but this is just out of the 10,000 the team makes here every single week, and the fatuous!

Hours & Location

The Beirut: 4082 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43606

M-Thurs. 11:30am - 9pm

F-S 11:30am - 10pm

