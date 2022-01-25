Family of 11-year-old with leukemia needs help after father passes away

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - April Roe spends her days taking care of her three children, including11-year-old Emma whom she takes to daily cancer treatments at ProMedica Toledo Ebeid Children’s Hospital.

“You know, it’s a full time job in itself,” said April during a zoom interview.

Up until July 2021, April worked as a senior direct support professional at Sunshine Communities, where the mission is to provide care for individuals with developmental disabilities. She had to take a leave from her job of seven years after Emma received her diagnosis.

It’s a situation Jean Schoen, Founder and President of Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio says happens a lot.

“You know, often times, depending on the ages of the children, both parents have to quit their jobs in order to, you know, provide the support and things that they need for the family,” said Schoen. “No matter where they are in their journey, we provide them with whatever kind of support it is that they need.”

To make matters worse, in September 2021, April’s husband Shawn unexpectedly passed away from non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis and cancer.

Now, Cancer Connection, which has served roughly 60 families since it launched Kids Konnection in 2010, is asking for support for the Roes after April has given so much support to others.

“You know, they did some help for Christmas to give us a hand. Moral support has been amazing. You know, they’ve been checking in weekly with us,” said April. “I mean, that’s been great just knowing that there’s people out there because this has been so hard … very hard to be on this side of things, for sure.”

If you’d like to make a donation, you can stop by Cancer Connection on Central Avenue in Sylvania Township, or you can donate by clicking here. Be sure to designate the donation for the Roe Family.

