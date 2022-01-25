Traffic
Father, children dead in apparent murder-suicide, Preble County sheriff says

The sheriff identified the father as 40-year-old Shane Elliott, 13-year-old Caleb Elliott and 10-year-old Grace Elliott.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A father and two children are dead in what Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson says is a suspected murder-suicide.

The sheriff identified the father as 40-year-old Shane Elliott, 13-year-old Caleb Elliott and 10-year-old Grace Elliott.

The bodies were found with apparent gunshot wounds Monday in the living room of a home in the 9200 block of Greenbush Road in Gratis Township, the sheriff said in a news release Tuesday.

The sheriff told FOX19 NOW the father pulled the trigger.

Deputies went to the home to do a welfare check.

They found the home secured, so they forced their way in with the belief the kids were likely inside, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff said the children’s mother, who does not live at the residence, said they had not shown up at Preble Shawnee High School Monday morning, as they normally do.

Further investigation determined that the father had not gone to work either, the sheriff said.

The bodies were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Their autopsies are expected to be performed Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials and the Preble County Coroner’s Office are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

