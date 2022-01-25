January 25th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few snow showers are possible this afternoon with up to a half inch of accumulation possible. Highs will be around 20 for today. Snow showers are expected to end by late evening. Clearing after midnight will allow temperatures to fall to around 0 to -5. The wind chill is expected to drop into the dangerously cold category overnight with a feels like temperature between -10 to -15. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high around 15. Temperatures will likely plummet Wednesday evening to around 0 or below by midnight. Temperature may slowly warm a bit by Thursday morning. A few snow showers are possible late Thursday into early Friday morning with a half inch of snow possible. Saturday will start off near or below 0-degrees once again, but after that we should see a steady warm up going into next week. Highs will jump above freezing to start off February.

