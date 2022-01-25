Ohio Sec. of State contracts COVID

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Secretary Frank LaRose tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

According to his spokesman LaRose began experiencing very minor symptoms associated with Covid-19. On Monday morning, he tested positive via rapid test for Covid-19.

Per CDC guidelines, individuals who were in close contact with Secretary LaRose have been informed. LaRose, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has postponed all public events scheduled for this week.

“Fortunately, I feel fine,” said LaRose. “I even went on a 6.5 mile run on Sunday evening, but after continuing to experience some very mild symptoms, I figured it was best to take a test and be sure.”

