Ohio Sec. of State contracts COVID

Frank LaRose will have his Oath of Office ceremony at the Oliver Ocasek Building on High Street...
Frank LaRose will have his Oath of Office ceremony at the Oliver Ocasek Building on High Street in Akron.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Secretary Frank LaRose tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

According to his spokesman LaRose began experiencing very minor symptoms associated with Covid-19. On Monday morning, he tested positive via rapid test for Covid-19.

Per CDC guidelines, individuals who were in close contact with Secretary LaRose have been informed. LaRose, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has postponed all public events scheduled for this week.

“Fortunately, I feel fine,” said LaRose. “I even went on a 6.5 mile run on Sunday evening, but after continuing to experience some very mild symptoms, I figured it was best to take a test and be sure.”

