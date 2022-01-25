Traffic
TFRD announces first female fire chief

By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department will have a female fire chief for the first time in history. Allison Armstrong was announced as the incoming chief by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz Tuesday morning.

“Chief Armstrong was the best choice. She is experienced in all facets of operations and shows great leadership and management skills,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said during a press conference. “She is unwavering in her dedication to the firefighters who serve our community every day despite the dangers they might face, and she is committed to building a diverse and inclusive department. I have faith in her courage and professionalism to lead our department, especially during these challenging times.”

Armstrong will take the position a week from Friday following a ceremony. She has worked in the department for 21 years and most recently served as a Battalion Chief with the Emergency Medical Services Bureau.

The new chief comes after the retirement of former chief Brian Byrd who now serves as the city’s Safety Director.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

