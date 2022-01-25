Traffic
Toledo man offers to plows veterans’ driveways for free

By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is using snow days as a way to say thank you to veterans by plowing their driveways for free.

Brad McClure, 52, prides himself on being a good neighbor. “I’ve always been the type that’s about neighbors helping neighbors,” McClure said.

After plowing his neighbors’ driveways for several years, he decided he wanted to help more people and posted to Facebook that he was offering free help for elderly and disabled veterans. “This fall I started advertising to do all disabled veterans driveways throughout the city of Toledo for free.”

Monday, he spent several hours clearing driveways and sidewalks for veterans, including at the home of Navy veteran Robert Walters.

“I have a little bit of PTSD and had a heart attack last year,” said Walters. “He’s a Godsend, because I can’t do this stuff anymore.”

McClure said doing the act of service for free is a way to give back to those who served our country.

“The looks on their faces and just their sighs of relief,” said McClure. “It eases my mind and heart to do the right thing.”

If you know of a veteran who needs their driveway cleared of snow, contact Brad McClure at: 419-270-5637

