Toledo’s 2022 roads program includes resurfacing of over 100 streets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 100 residential streets will be getting resurfaced in 2022 as part of the latest leg of the city’s ongoing roads project. This year’s project also includes 44 streets as part of the Patch and Seal Program and the Overlay Program of 35 unimproved streets.

According to the city, work on these streets is expected to begin in April and should be finished by mid-October, weather permitting. The program is led by the newly reconstructed Toledo Department of Transportation.

“Creating the Toledo Department of Transportation is another example of listening to residents and prioritizing what they want from my administration, and the city of Toledo,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in a prepared statement.

The 2022 program is expected to cost $22.5 million in funds generated by the passage of a dedicated roads levy that passed in 2020. The Residential Resurfacing Program is funded by the dedicated ¼% income tax approved by the voters in 2021. The Overlay and Patch & Seal Programs are funded by the gas tax dollars returned to the City of Toledo by the State of Ohio.

You can view an interactive map of all the planned projects as part of the 2022 program here.

