TPD announces results from Operation L.A.S.E.R

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At today’s news conference Toledo Police Chief George Kral, alongside city officials, revealed the results from Operation L.A.S.E.R., which stands for LaGrange Area Safety Enforcement Response. It was a collaborative effort that used a proactive approach to impact the quality of life issues affecting the Lagrange area, especially gun violence.

“Gun violence is one of those issues plaguing this community and many communities across this district. However, thanks to our long-standing partnerships with law enforcement in this area, we can come together in operations such as this and take action,” says Ava Dustin with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to Mayor Kapszukiewicz, the operation was conducted without letting the public know as to not compromise the efforts. “The Chief recommended and I agreed that the operation would be more successful if we shared the successful results after it was complete,” says Kapszukiewicz.

The operation resulted in 52 seized firearms, 212 people arrested, 463 traffic citations issued, 18 search warrants executed, and over $270,000 worth of narcotics confiscated.

Chief Kral said it was important for the department to consider the long-term effects the operation would have on the community, so the department included other city divisions in the plan. The Department of Public Service has already begun to contribute by arranging home demolitions, alley cleaning, and other clean-up work.

“The city has set aside 4 million dollars of ARPA funds,” says Paul Rasmusson, the Director of Public Service for the City of Toledo. “We are parlaying that with grant funding opportunities that are being submitted to make that number reach upward of 16 million dollars, that we will begin in the laser area tearing down and demolishing homes.”

