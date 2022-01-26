1/26: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Bitter cold conditions will continue, with single-digit lows and highs between the teens and mid-20s through the weekend. A dusting to 1/2″ of snow could fall late Thursday night, though many may be looking forward to warming back above freezing next week! We have highs in the 40s on the board starting Tuesday.

