Crews tackle house fire on Utah St. in frigid temps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews from the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department battle extreme cold early Wednesday morning while tackling a house fire on Utah Street.

According to a spokesperson for the department, firefighters responded after a neighbor reported flames at the back of the house. Flames were heavy when crews arrived and the spokesperson says that while it was tough to fight in the freezing cold, the weather did not cause any delays. One person was inside at the time of the fire but was able to escape uninjured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but crews did discover an alternative heating source of some kind that may have been the cause. It is unclear what that heating source was.

