Crisis centers open doors to youth as temperatures drop

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Zepf Center operates the only 24/7 crisis shelter for runaway and homeless youth in our region.

Safety Net provides youth in crisis access to vital resources – a safe space, a warm meal, clothing, and linkage to community resources. As the temperatures continue to drop, staff members are urging youth who are at risk that support is available.

Youth in crisis who need assistance getting to the drop-in center or the shelter can call 419-206-0926. Staff will arrange for safe transportation to our shelter.

Safety Net – the area’s ONLY 24/7 emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 12-17.

Safety Net’s Drop-In Center – the area’s only drop-in center for runaway and homeless youth ages 12-21 who need access to showers, laundry, hot meals, and clothing. The drop-in center operates Monday – Friday between the hours of 12 pm – 5 pm. Youth who utilize the services of the drop-in center are not obligated to stay at the shelter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.