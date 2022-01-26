Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Crisis centers open doors to youth as temperatures drop

By Alexis Means
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Zepf Center operates the only 24/7 crisis shelter for runaway and homeless youth in our region.

Safety Net provides youth in crisis access to vital resources – a safe space, a warm meal, clothing, and linkage to community resources. As the temperatures continue to drop, staff members are urging youth who are at risk that support is available.

Youth in crisis who need assistance getting to the drop-in center or the shelter can call 419-206-0926. Staff will arrange for safe transportation to our shelter.

Safety Net – the area’s ONLY 24/7 emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth ages 12-17.

Safety Net’s Drop-In Center – the area’s only drop-in center for runaway and homeless youth ages 12-21 who need access to showers, laundry, hot meals, and clothing. The drop-in center operates Monday – Friday between the hours of 12 pm – 5 pm. Youth who utilize the services of the drop-in center are not obligated to stay at the shelter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Cars driving with snow in the foreground
TPS, multiple other districts cancel Wednesday classes due to frigid wind chill
Allison Armstrong was announced as the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department's first ever female...
TFRD announces first female fire chief
One of the vehicles involved in a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail was caught by a fence set up...
Vehicle saved by fence in Anthony Wayne Trail crash
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

Phi Delta Theta and Delta Chi are no longer allowed on campus
BGSU fraternities suspended
The shelter is called Safety Net
There's a 24-hour emergency shelter for Runaway and Homeless Youth
Fire anniversary
Fire anniversary
Groups file legal challenges against new Ohio statehouse maps