Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Domestic assault suspect goes on 90 MPH police chase in Findlay

Joseph Box
Joseph Box(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Police pursued a domestic violence suspect throughout Findlay Wednesday morning, before he crashed his vehicle and was eventually arrested.

Findlay Police said Joseph Box, 28, left a home on the 700 block of Lima Ave. after an alleged domestic dispute.

Law enforcement spotted the red Kia Sportage shortly thereafter and would chase after him down multiple streets, with Box allegedly running multiple red lights and stop signs before losing control and hitting a tree on the 300 block of N. Main St. in Mt. Blanchard.

Police said Box exited and fled the vehicle before being apprehended on the 300 block of High St.

Authorities said the chase covered more than 11 miles and exceeded speeds of 90 m.p.h.

Box was arrested for failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a felony of the third degree and for Domestic Violence a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was also issued a citation for driving under suspension.

He was placed in the Hancock County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Cars driving with snow in the foreground
TPS, multiple other districts cancel Wednesday classes due to frigid wind chill
Allison Armstrong was announced as the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department's first ever female...
TFRD announces first female fire chief
One of the vehicles involved in a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail was caught by a fence set up...
Vehicle saved by fence in Anthony Wayne Trail crash
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

Justin Vaugh, 31, accused of stealing a vehicle with a passenger inside.
Man charged for allegedly stealing car with passenger sleeping in backseat
Bowling Green State University's campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Two BGSU fraternities suspended from campus for Code of Conduct violations
Firefighters Steven Machcinski (left) and Jamie Dickman (right) were killed fighting a fire on...
TFRD marks 8 years since tragic arson fire that killed 2 of their own
Timothy Gantt is wanted by five local departments as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.
Toledo fugitive wanted by US Marshals