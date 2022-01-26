Domestic assault suspect goes on 90 MPH police chase in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Police pursued a domestic violence suspect throughout Findlay Wednesday morning, before he crashed his vehicle and was eventually arrested.

Findlay Police said Joseph Box, 28, left a home on the 700 block of Lima Ave. after an alleged domestic dispute.

Law enforcement spotted the red Kia Sportage shortly thereafter and would chase after him down multiple streets, with Box allegedly running multiple red lights and stop signs before losing control and hitting a tree on the 300 block of N. Main St. in Mt. Blanchard.

Police said Box exited and fled the vehicle before being apprehended on the 300 block of High St.

Authorities said the chase covered more than 11 miles and exceeded speeds of 90 m.p.h.

Box was arrested for failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a felony of the third degree and for Domestic Violence a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was also issued a citation for driving under suspension.

He was placed in the Hancock County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.