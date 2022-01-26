Traffic
Hot Dog! Concessions return to U.T. Basketball games

No open-faced nachos or fountain drinks, but it’s game on for other fan favorites
Hot dogs and brats are once again available at U.T.'s Savage Arena after a brief hiatus due to COVID related concerns.
Hot dogs and brats are once again available at U.T.'s Savage Arena after a brief hiatus due to COVID related concerns.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the men’s and women’s Rocket Basketball teams continue to dominate on the court, fans are hungry for more game time and hungry for more popcorn. For the last few games, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surged, concessions inside Savage Arena closed as a precaution.

“We were concerned about crowds at the concession stand, crowds in the Grogan Room,” explains Paul Helgren, Associate Athletic Director for Communications at the University of Toledo. He says fan favorites were able to return on Jan. 25, 2022, thanks to some new COVID protocols.

“Heads were put together. Hey, how could we make this happen?” said Helgren. “We know that fans come to the game. They like to have something to eat. They like to have something to drink. It’s just part of the experience. So, we really worked hard to try to bring it back, bring it back in a safe way.”

That means everything is now wrapped up and handed out, including hotdogs and brats, pizza in a box, and bottles of beer. For now, there won’t be any fountain drinks or open-faced nachos, but there is plenty of Rocket fuel to satiate the most famished of spectators.

For a complete list of available food items, click here.

