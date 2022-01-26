January 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a very cold start this morning, the afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle teens. Temperatures will drop into the singlel digits tonight but may slowly warm by daybreak Thursday. Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 20s. A few snow flurries are possible Thursday evening and Thursday night. A dusting or coating of snow is possible. Another shot of cold air arrives on Saturday morning with a low below 0. There is a chance of patchy freezing fog early before the sky turns sunny for the afternoon. Temperatures warm up fast by the middle of next week with rain and a winter mix possible.

