Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law...
Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico.

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, Texas. Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl.

Charles Galloway was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon. Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales.

Police say they’re working to return Rosales to Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Cars driving with snow in the foreground
TPS, multiple other districts cancel Wednesday classes due to frigid wind chill
Allison Armstrong was announced as the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department's first ever female...
TFRD announces first female fire chief
One of the vehicles involved in a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail was caught by a fence set up...
Vehicle saved by fence in Anthony Wayne Trail crash
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
The shelter is called Safety Net
There's a 24-hour emergency shelter for Runaway and Homeless Youth
President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
Police say the 8-year-old girl was shot while walking with her mother when a gunman targeting...
Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation