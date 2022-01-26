Traffic
Recent winter weather hardly makes a dent in NW Ohio winter supplies

With a mostly quiet winter so far, ODOT leaders say supplies are stocked and ready for the next winter weather event, even after our 1-2 punch of snow this week.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Before this weekend, Toledo had seen about five inches of snow between the fall and winter seasons. But Sunday and Monday, WE saw an additional six inches of new snow. And ODOT crews were ready for it.

Rebecca Dangelo with ODOT District 2 tells 13abc, “The crews, they’ve been anxiously waiting for winter weather to come. Anytime you see the back-to-back, or if we got more snow than we anticipated, or there’s the wind, all of those different components together, the crews had to work hard to clear the roads from that.”

Before this week’s snowfall, ODOT had used less than half the amount of salt that they used at this point last year across northwest Ohio. Brine usage and overall miles driven by plow and salt truck drivers are also way down this year. But it’s not just the amount of snow we’ve missed out on, but where it fell instead that makes this year interesting.

Dangelo explains, “Typically in northern Ohio, we get more than southern Ohio, but this season we’ve kind of seen a difference in that. We kind of have been waiting for our turn. We’re glad that we’re finally having some winter weather, but compared to the rest of the state, and especially compared to last year, we’re definitely down in our numbers.”

We still have about two months to go before spring arrives. So, there’s plenty of time for more snow. And thanks to our mild winter so far, Dangelo says, “We’re clearly stocked with salt, we’ve got our liquid de-icers, the crews are ready to go, they’re not burnt out. We’re ready.”

Dangelo notes that ODOT drivers focus on making sure at least one lane of traffic is clear when it’s actively snowing, and not having a completely clear freeway can be frustrating for the rest of us. So, she’s asking that drivers try to stay patient, and just focus on driving safely when the roads are hazardous.

