Shelter, meals provided amid cold snap for women and children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - S.T.A.R.S will be opening the doors of Unity United Methodist Church in Toledo to women and children that are in need of shelter from the winter conditions.

“They will get a roof over their head, they will be watching a movie, they’ll have food, they’ll have snacks, they’ll have hot breakfast in the morning. And then we have safety kits for the women. We have leggings, we have raincoats if they don’t have a coat,” says Elesondra Deromano, the founder of S.T.A.R.S.

According to Deromano, who has been servicing the community since 2004, the need for shelter and food in Toledo is great and she’s reminded of that daily. “I just saw the sheriff put two people out today and I stopped and I told them, ‘your husband can’t come but you guys can come if you don’t have anywhere else to go.’ because it’s important that these people have somewhere to go to, the shelters are filling up because it’s so cold,” says Deromano.

Deromano says that she does this work helping the community because when she needed help there was always someone there. “This is what I come from. I come from prostitution, I come from being an addict, I come from foster care, I come from being homeless, I come from this life,” says Deromano. “I was supposed to be dead multiple times and God saved me and he saved me for a reason, this must be my reason.”

Deromano says while there is a cry for help, there is always more to be done. S.T.A.R.S is accepting donations of clothing, food, or money. The organization is also in need of a 15 person passenger van to continue its efforts in the community. Click here to donate.

