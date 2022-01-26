Traffic
TFRD marks 8 years since tragic arson fire that killed 2 of their own

Firefighters Steven Machcinski (left) and Jamie Dickman (right) were killed fighting a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo on January 26, 2014.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is remembering two of their fallen comrades today on the eighth anniversary of their tragic deaths.

Privates Jamie Dickman and Stephen Machinski were killed while fighting a blaze on Magnolia Street in 2014. The fire was ruled an arson and Ray Abou-Arab was sentenced to 20 years in prison on two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and arson in connection.

Abou-Arab was found guilty after accepting an Alford plea in the case after the judge initially ruled a mistrial in 2017. He was accused of setting the apartment building he owned on fire to collect the insurance money. Last year, he filed a motion for judicial release, claiming he did not understand at the time that his deal required him to register as an arson offender for the rest of his life. That motion was denied by the judge.

A department spokesman says that they do not plan to hold any formal events today but that they will participate in a memorial service this evening at Historic St. Patrick’s Church on Avondale at 5:30 p.m. In 2018, Dickman and Machinski were honored with a sign memorializing them in the city.

