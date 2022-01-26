Toledo fugitive wanted by US Marshals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for information that may lead to the arrest of a wanted fugitive in Toledo. Timothy Allen Gantt, 61, is wanted by the Toledo police for robbery, and by four other departments for theft and burglary. The U.S. Department of Justice says Gantt is also in violation of requirements under the Ohio Sexual Offender Registry.

According to the Department of Justice, Gantt is known to be in the area of Consaul and Nevada Streets and has spent time at the Cherry Street Mission in the past. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the task force at 1-866-4WANTED, the US Marshals Office in Toledo at 419-259-6286, or Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

