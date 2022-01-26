Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo fugitive wanted by US Marshals

Timothy Gantt is wanted by five local departments as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.
Timothy Gantt is wanted by five local departments as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.(U.S. Department of Justice)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for information that may lead to the arrest of a wanted fugitive in Toledo. Timothy Allen Gantt, 61, is wanted by the Toledo police for robbery, and by four other departments for theft and burglary. The U.S. Department of Justice says Gantt is also in violation of requirements under the Ohio Sexual Offender Registry.

According to the Department of Justice, Gantt is known to be in the area of Consaul and Nevada Streets and has spent time at the Cherry Street Mission in the past. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the task force at 1-866-4WANTED, the US Marshals Office in Toledo at 419-259-6286, or Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Cars driving with snow in the foreground
TPS, multiple other districts cancel Wednesday classes due to frigid wind chill
Allison Armstrong was announced as the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department's first ever female...
TFRD announces first female fire chief
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Toledo police share results from Operation L.A.S.E.R
TPD announces results from Operation L.A.S.E.R

Latest News

TFRD crews battled flames and freezing cold to fight a fire at a home on Utah Street early...
Crews tackle house fire on Utah St. in frigid temps
Hot dogs and brats are once again available at U.T.'s Savage Arena after a brief hiatus due to...
Hot Dog! Concessions return to U.T. Basketball games
S.T.A.R.S is opening the doors of Unity United Methodists Church to shelter women and children...
Shelter, meals provided amid cold snap for women and children
The church will be open every night this week to provide shelter.
S.T.A.R.S opens doors to Unity United to women and children from the cold