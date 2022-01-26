TPS, multiple other districts cancel Wednesday classes due to frigid wind chill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public schools and multiple other school districts in the area called off classes for Wednesday due to extreme cold.

Winds are expected to make the -2 degree Fahrenheit temperature feel like a -15 degree wind chill.

Due to the severe wind chills, TPS will be closed for Wednesday, January 26th.



Thank you,



TPS Proud! — Dr. Romules Durant (@romules_) January 26, 2022

