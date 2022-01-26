TPS, multiple other districts cancel Wednesday classes due to frigid wind chill
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public schools and multiple other school districts in the area called off classes for Wednesday due to extreme cold.
Winds are expected to make the -2 degree Fahrenheit temperature feel like a -15 degree wind chill.
