Two BGSU fraternities suspended from campus for Code of Conduct violations

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Two fraternities have been suspended from operating on the campus of Bowling Green State University for a period of years following a series of violations of the school’s Code of Student Conduct.

Delta Chi will not be allowed to operate on campus until at least the 2026 Fall semester as a result of the ruling. The fraternity was initially suspended for one year beginning the Summer of 2021 but that suspension was extended after the university received numerous complaints of further violations, including disruptive behavior, illegal dumping, reports of an offensive banner displayed at residences, and an underage student being discovered passed out and hospitalized for intoxication, according to a letter sent to the fraternity.

Delta Chi will be able to resume operations on campus only once they are “dormant” -- in which their charter is suspended by their national chapter -- for a period of four years.

Meanwhile, the Phi Delta Theta fraternity is also suffering a suspension until Fall of 2024 for their own violations, including several for alcohol and disruptive behavior. In the letter sent to fraternity leaders, the charges were filed following a gathering hosted by the fraternity in which several people “needed medical or police intervention.” The letter stated that the infractions “had the potential to cause significant harm and jeopardized the health and safety of BGSU students as well as other members of the community.”

If Phi Delta Theta chooses to petition for reinstatement following their suspension period, they must have had their charter suspended for the duration of the university’s punishment. They are also required to create a chapter advisory board to work with the fraternity on recruitment and new member education as well as risk management. They must also have a functioning Standards/Accountability Board trained by their national headquarters.

These suspensions come on as several former members of the campus community await trial for the hazing death of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz, who died in early 2021 after consuming a large amount of alcohol at an event hosted by the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. That organization was banned from campus following the death and eight people have been indicted as a result.

