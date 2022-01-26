Traffic
Vehicle saved by fence in Anthony Wayne Trail crash

One of the vehicles involved in a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail was caught by a fence set up...
One of the vehicles involved in a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail was caught by a fence set up along the overpass.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the vehicles involved in a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail was caught by a fence set up along the overpass.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

This article will be updated with more information as it is made available.

