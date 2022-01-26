Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

WATCH: Police officer goes viral for dropping off Door Dash order after arresting delivery driver

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A police officer in South Dakota is going viral for ensuring a Door Dash customer received her order after her food delivery driver was arrested.

Officials said a Sioux Falls officer stopped a vehicle in a neighborhood and ultimately arrested the driver for outstanding warrants, Dakota News Now reported.

The officer, who was not identified, realized the driver was delivering food for Door Dash and had an undelivered order in the car. He decided to finish the delivery on his own.

In a video captured by a Ring doorbell camera, the officer is seen knocking on the customer’s door and holding the meal from Arby’s.

When Anastasia Elsinger opens the door, the officer says, “I know I’m not who you’re expecting, but your driver got arrested.”

Elsinger and the officer both laugh as he hands over the food.

Elsinger posted the video on TikTok, garnering 11.2 million views in just one day.

During the department’s daily briefing Wednesday, Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens addressed the viral video, saying while delivering food is not part of the job, it’s not unusual for officers to go above and beyond.

“The little things like this, going above and beyond and helping people out, that’s the things that we do,” Clemens said.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Cars driving with snow in the foreground
TPS, multiple other districts cancel Wednesday classes due to frigid wind chill
Allison Armstrong was announced as the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department's first ever female...
TFRD announces first female fire chief
One of the vehicles involved in a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail was caught by a fence set up...
Vehicle saved by fence in Anthony Wayne Trail crash
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
The shelter is called Safety Net
There's a 24-hour emergency shelter for Runaway and Homeless Youth
President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
Police say the 8-year-old girl was shot while walking with her mother when a gunman targeting...
Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation