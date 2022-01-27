Traffic
1/27: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Few flakes today; bitter cold through weekend
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A dusting of snow is about all we’ll muster in most spots through the evening, with more negative windchills expected to lead off Friday morning. Highs will remain in the mid-teens through Saturday, then temperatures go on the upswing through the midweek into the mid-40s! That will come at a price, however, with at least 1 if not 2 rainy/snowy/icy systems rolling in as the colder air returns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

