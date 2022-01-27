1/27: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

A dusting of snow is about all we’ll muster in most spots through the evening, with more negative windchills expected to lead off Friday morning. Highs will remain in the mid-teens through Saturday, then temperatures go on the upswing through the midweek into the mid-40s! That will come at a price, however, with at least 1 if not 2 rainy/snowy/icy systems rolling in as the colder air returns.

