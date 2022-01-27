Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles involved in a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail was caught by a fence set up...
Vehicle saved by fence in Anthony Wayne Trail crash
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Timothy Gantt is wanted by five local departments as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.
Toledo fugitive wanted by US Marshals
Cars driving with snow in the foreground
TPS, multiple other districts cancel Wednesday classes due to frigid wind chill
Kaycie Eckhoff, 23, of Toledo, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with the Feb....
Toledo mom pleads guilty in death of baby at Lake County hotel

Latest News

(AP PHOTO/ Gary McCoullough)
Whitmer grad, UT alum Eberflus expected to be named head coach of the Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense
Oxford shooting victims file lawsuit