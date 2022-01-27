Case Files: The Murder of Joseph Linares

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been 12 long years since Debbie Iler lost her son Joseph Linares. He was murdered the night of January 9th, 2010 at his apartment at Lake of the Wood on McCord Road.

According to investigators, it was 8:20 on a Saturday night when Linares heard a knock on his door. When he opened it, he was shot twice in the chest. Rescue crews took him to the hospital where he died. Police say he never had a chance.

His mother Debbie says for 12 years she’s tried to figure out why someone would murder her 21-year old son. “So many things. And the detectives just think that it’s drugs..that it’s involving drugs.”

Investigators say witnesses saw two suspicious men in the building earlier in the day and reports show witnesses say they saw them running off after the shooting at the time. Police released an artist composite sketch of the two, but no leads have developed over the years and the case has gone cold.

Debbie tells 13abc she was aware her son was involved in drug use. “I kept telling him. Joseph stop your madness..even his dad kept telling him.” Regardless, Debbie says, It should have led to murder. “I don’t think that doing all of that deserves his life to be taken.”

And Debbie says it’s haunted her all these years. “When they were being raised nobody did anything to them. Nobody hurt my kids I wouldn’t let anybody hurt my kids..and I have nightmares of him.”

If you have any information about the murder of Joseph Linares you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.