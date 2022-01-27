Couple, dogs escape Rossford house fire

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - A couple and their dogs were able to escape before a fire claimed their Rossford home late Wednesday night. That fire broke out just before midnight at the home on Bacon Street.

A spokesperson for the Rossford Fire Department says the fire was coming through the roof when crews arrived. After attempting to attack the fire from the attic, firefighters moved to a defensive position. The home is a total loss.

Rossford’s Fire Chief Josh Droudard says the smoke detectors were working at the time of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.