Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Couple, dogs escape Rossford house fire

A couple and their dogs escaped a fire that claimed their Rossford home.
A couple and their dogs escaped a fire that claimed their Rossford home.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - A couple and their dogs were able to escape before a fire claimed their Rossford home late Wednesday night. That fire broke out just before midnight at the home on Bacon Street.

A spokesperson for the Rossford Fire Department says the fire was coming through the roof when crews arrived. After attempting to attack the fire from the attic, firefighters moved to a defensive position. The home is a total loss.

Rossford’s Fire Chief Josh Droudard says the smoke detectors were working at the time of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles involved in a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail was caught by a fence set up...
Vehicle saved by fence in Anthony Wayne Trail crash
Cars driving with snow in the foreground
TPS, multiple other districts cancel Wednesday classes due to frigid wind chill
Timothy Gantt is wanted by five local departments as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.
Toledo fugitive wanted by US Marshals
Kaycie Eckhoff, 23, of Toledo, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with the Feb....
Toledo mom pleads guilty in death of baby at Lake County hotel
Bowling Green State University's campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Two BGSU fraternities suspended from campus for Code of Conduct violations

Latest News

Lebanon City Schools is asking the public not to gather or protest Thursday as “The Satanic...
‘After School Satan Club’: Lebanon schools ask public not to protest first meeting Thursday
Members of Butterflies 15 and Leading Families Home took part in Light The Darkness, a national...
Lighting the Darkness raises awareness of human trafficking
Delta Chi and Phi Delta Theta are suspended from campus
Two BGSU fraternities suspended following Code of Conduct violations
Phi Delta Theta and Delta Chi are no longer allowed on campus
BGSU fraternities suspended