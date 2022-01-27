January 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds will increase today with a few snow showers possible this evening and overnight. A dusting or light coating of snow is possible. Highs will be in the upper 20s today. Highs will only make it into the middle to upper teens on Friday and Saturday. Lows on Saturday morning will drop below 0 once again with a chance for some patchy freezing fog. A few flurries are possible on Sunday. Temperatures will finally warm above freezing on Tuesday. Rain, Freezing rain, and snow are all possible late Tuesday evening through next Friday.

