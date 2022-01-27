Lighting the Darkness raises awareness of human trafficking

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Human trafficking numbers in Toledo are trending down, according to those who work directly with exploited women and children. However, domestic abuse is on the rise.

Tina Robinson, the founder and executive director of Butterflies 15, says Toledo Police have a special section devoted to helping victims of human trafficking. That and the F.B.I. task force have brought down local trafficking numbers.

“Yeah, it’s gotten better, but it hasn’t stopped and it may never stop, but we try to get it down to nothing,” said Robinson, whose organization provides food, clothing, and hygiene products to women escaping dangerous situations such as trafficking or domestic abuse.

Butterflies 15 and the group Leading Families Home took part in the Light The Darkness effort to raise awareness of the issue of human trafficking.

Robinson also has 60 coats for kids available through a donation from the Governor’s Office. If you know of someone with a child in need of a coat, you can call Tina at 419-480-7800.

