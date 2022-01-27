Traffic
Lucas Co. prosecutor charged with OVI

The crash happened at Detroit and Foster. The car hit a pole and street sign.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were sent to a crash on Detroit and Foster on Sunday, where they found Lucas County assistant prosecutor Grant Kozy passed out at the wheel. His car had hit a pole and street sign.

Kozy was charged with an OVI and failure to control.

Kozy alerted his superiors about arrest. Administrators say disciplinary action will be handled internally, but for now he’s still on the job.

