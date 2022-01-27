Lucas Co. prosecutor charged with OVI

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were sent to a crash on Detroit and Foster on Sunday, where they found Lucas County assistant prosecutor Grant Kozy passed out at the wheel. His car had hit a pole and street sign.

Kozy was charged with an OVI and failure to control.

Kozy alerted his superiors about arrest. Administrators say disciplinary action will be handled internally, but for now he’s still on the job.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.