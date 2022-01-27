Man indicted for the murders of Natasha Carlisle and Laura Luckey

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury returned an indictment for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women Thursday.

Donte Gilmer, 37 was indicted in the killing of Natasha Carlisle and Laura Luckey, and will face charges of murder, robbery and felonious assault.

Gilmer was already facing charges for an incident in June where police allege he fired multiple times into a car containing a pregnant woman and a child.

