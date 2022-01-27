Traffic
Mother accused of stabbing her two children enters insanity plea

Local mental health professional talks about case involving local woman who is charged with stabbing her children
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Twp. woman accused of stabbing her two children entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity Thursday.

Jamesiha Taylor called 911 on January 13, telling dispatchers that she was suicidal. Law enforcement would find two kids, ages 7 and 8, with stab wounds at her home.

The court will hold a hearing on Taylor’s insanity plea on March 10.

