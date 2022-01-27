Mother accused of stabbing her two children enters insanity plea

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Twp. woman accused of stabbing her two children entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity Thursday.

Jamesiha Taylor called 911 on January 13, telling dispatchers that she was suicidal. Law enforcement would find two kids, ages 7 and 8, with stab wounds at her home.

The court will hold a hearing on Taylor’s insanity plea on March 10.

