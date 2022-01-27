Neighborhood Nuisance: A day in the life of a City of Toledo code inspector

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Of the thousands of properties in the City of Toledo, there are hundreds of problem spots that code inspectors are responsible to checking in on. Deb Dickerson is a code compliance inspector for the City of Toledo, on an average day she examines anywhere from 5 to 10 properties.

She begins her day at the Municipal Court filing affidavits to hold property owners accountable. “The property owner has not complied and there is still junk and debris that exist, so I have just filed an affidavit with the court so that they may appear before the judge and the judge may render his decision,” says Dickerson.

Before filing affidavits Dickerson visits the troubled properties several times and tries to get in contact with homeowners, but sometimes owners just don’t want to cooperate. “The homeowners have every opportunity so that they can clean up their property to the best of their ability. Unfortunately, some owners live out of town or they are just negligent and their duties of cleanup”

At one stop a property owner was not happy to see a code inspector examining his property. “Sometimes they just don’t understand that it’s not a personal vendetta. It’s me trying to make a neighborhood safe so that they have better property values and others can have better property values,” says Dickerson. “I am not the enemy, nor are my other team members. We’re here to help. We want to restore Toledo back to the good neighborhood status it was.”

Dickerson says she is passionate about doing her job, and making Toledo the best environment for all of its residents. “I’d like to see us as one of the sites to go and visit and see the mud hens game or a walleye game. Come and see some of the other beautiful sites we have. By keeping our neighborhoods up hopefully it will attract residents and businesses and schools will flourish.”

